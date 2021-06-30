Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.98 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 403,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $165,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $339,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $986,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

