Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.01 Million in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,407. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

