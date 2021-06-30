Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) by 567.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Empower were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth $35,197,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Empower alerts:

NYSE EMPW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,910. Empower Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMPW shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Empower Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.