Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.27. Weingarten Realty Investors shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 2,350 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.