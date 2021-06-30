Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

