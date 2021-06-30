Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
