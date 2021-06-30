Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

KMX opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

