Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of AX opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

