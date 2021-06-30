Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 262,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,493,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $649.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

