Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

