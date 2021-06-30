Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,941. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

