Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

