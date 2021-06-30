Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $487.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $491.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

