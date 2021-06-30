Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.