Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 16,915 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

