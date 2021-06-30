Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $41.86 million and $5.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,981,246 coins and its circulating supply is 77,260,214 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

