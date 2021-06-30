Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

