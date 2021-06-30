W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $448.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.06 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

