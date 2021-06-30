VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. VSE reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,873. VSE has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

