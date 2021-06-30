Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.90.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
