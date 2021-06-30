Vox.Finance Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $27.50 or 0.00080085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $386,230.37 and approximately $64,553.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 21,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

