Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $71,074.03 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $71,074.03 and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 184.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.