VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) vs. E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Head to Head Survey

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A E.On 1 4 9 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.10 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -63.17 E.On $69.61 billion 0.37 $1.16 billion $0.72 16.36

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A E.On 3.27% 18.00% 1.88%

Risk & Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.On has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

E.On beats VivoPower International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. In addition, the company operates, generates, and dismantles nuclear power stations in Germany and Turkey. Further, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. E.ON SE has a strategic partnership with Kraken Technologies to use Kraken Technologies' technology platform to transform the United Kingdom's business with residential and small and medium enterprise customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

