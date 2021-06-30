VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0494

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $23.93 million and $12.08 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00063327 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,016,956,878 coins and its circulating supply is 484,385,768 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

