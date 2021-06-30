VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

