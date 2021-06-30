Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Head to Head Analysis

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Riley Exploration Permian -60.16% -178.93% -91.74%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.30 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.11 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 881.89 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

