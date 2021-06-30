Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

VIRC opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.33. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

