Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,236,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $96,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 670,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,096. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

