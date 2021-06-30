Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$5.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

