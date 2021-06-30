Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.40% of National Instruments worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

