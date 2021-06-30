Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Novanta comprises approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

