Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.34. 6,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

