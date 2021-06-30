Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. 434,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

