Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,524 ($32.98). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,524 ($32.98), with a volume of 70,584 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,447.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). In the last quarter, insiders bought 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

