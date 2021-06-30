VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 374.0% in June

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 374.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

