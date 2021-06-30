Victoria Shali Granovski Sells 2,900 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,875.

Victoria Shali Granovski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Victoria Shali Granovski sold 100 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total transaction of C$1,490.00.

TSE:FC opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.68. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

