Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 96.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,470,000.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.