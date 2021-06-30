Vertcoin Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and approximately $952,459.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.92 or 0.06040645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.67 or 0.01466655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00403640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00620430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00426164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00361368 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,675,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.