Verge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.19 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Verge has a total market cap of $362.57 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,463,393,144 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

