VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,455,776.60 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 5,018,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,036. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $851.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.