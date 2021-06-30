Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 138,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,007. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

