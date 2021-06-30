Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 56 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $18.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,553.03. 13,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,869. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,034.54 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,400.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

