Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $361,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

CLX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.60. 28,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,008. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

