Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 966 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 22,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

