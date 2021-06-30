Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 558 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.37. 32,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

