Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 1,519 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 18,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.