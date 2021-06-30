Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

VONV stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $71.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.