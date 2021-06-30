Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the May 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

