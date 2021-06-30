Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.