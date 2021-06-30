Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,011 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,573 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

