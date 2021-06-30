Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $284.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.17 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

